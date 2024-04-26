Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-4.11 EPS.

EHC stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

