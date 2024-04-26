enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Up 472.4% in April

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
enGene Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ENGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 97,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,216. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on enGene
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.