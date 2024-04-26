Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 487.8% in April

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 487.8% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 354,383 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 128,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,945. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

