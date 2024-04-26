Florin Court Capital LLP Buys Shares of 6,000 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 665,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,688. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

