VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the quarter. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF comprises 1.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

ESPO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

