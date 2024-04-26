Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Boosted by USCF Advisers LLC

USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 11.4% of USCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. USCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

