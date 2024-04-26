Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up 2.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 120,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,100. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.