Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of F traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 32,542,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,022,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

