Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.50.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$166.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.14.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -58.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

