GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,923 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.4 %

BHP opened at $57.21 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

