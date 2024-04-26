Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.