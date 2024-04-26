Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

