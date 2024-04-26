HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

