HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRDL stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.