Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Subaru Stock Down 2.6 %

FUJHY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 166,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

