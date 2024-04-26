Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

UAL opened at $53.51 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.