Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$23.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$19.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.67. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

