Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gain Therapeutics

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

