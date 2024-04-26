John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,256. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

