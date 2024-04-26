Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Up 6,163.0% in April

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 6,163.0% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

Shares of MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during midday trading on Friday. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$77.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.96.

Get Medartis alerts:

Medartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.