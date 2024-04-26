Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.46 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 245,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.