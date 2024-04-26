Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.09.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $6.35 on Thursday, reaching $345.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,359. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $240,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

