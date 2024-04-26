Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.62. 2,300,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,237. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

