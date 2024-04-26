Morgan Stanley Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $179.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $167.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

