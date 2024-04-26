Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 30.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.56. 6,096,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 805,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 15.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
