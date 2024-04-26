Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 30.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.56. 6,096,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 805,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 15.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

