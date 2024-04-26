Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.95. 263,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,632. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.20 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

