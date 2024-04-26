Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,386. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

