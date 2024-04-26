Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $157.86. 594,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

