Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Newmont Price Performance
NGT opened at C$59.26 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$68.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The company has a market cap of C$68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
