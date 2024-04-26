Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NGT opened at C$59.26 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$68.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The company has a market cap of C$68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current year.

NGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

