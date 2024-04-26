Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %
NIDB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.25.
