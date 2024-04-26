Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

NIDB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

