OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.13 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

