Origin Bancorp’s (OBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OBK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of OBK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 44,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $980.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

