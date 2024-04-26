Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $103,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 531,670 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,124,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

