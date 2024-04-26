Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 45,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACK

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.