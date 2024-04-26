Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.