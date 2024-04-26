Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 11,437 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 863,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.