Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $830,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 986,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,510. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

