Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Increases By 621.2%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,593,600 shares, a growth of 621.2% from the March 31st total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.2 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 1.9 %
GNZUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
