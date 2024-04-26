Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Increases By 621.2%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,593,600 shares, a growth of 621.2% from the March 31st total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.2 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 1.9 %

GNZUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Read More

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

