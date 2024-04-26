Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 823,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.