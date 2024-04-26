SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SJW Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:SJW opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $78.66.
SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
