S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 23rd

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of STBA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

