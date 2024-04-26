Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Issues Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN opened at $287.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $316.05.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.