Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 351,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

