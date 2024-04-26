Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Decreases By 99.2%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGSGY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

