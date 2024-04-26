Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,884,000 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the March 31st total of 7,014,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178,840.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

