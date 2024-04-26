Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,884,000 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the March 31st total of 7,014,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178,840.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
