Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in April

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance

TGDLF remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

