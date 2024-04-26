Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in April

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRYIY stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

