Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $289.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $277.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

