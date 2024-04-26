Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. 7,178,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 90.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.