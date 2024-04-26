Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.93.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.