Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.98 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.