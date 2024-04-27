Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APR.UN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.31.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

